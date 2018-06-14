Two burglars broke into Wayne Newton's Las Vegas home while he was away, but they were scared off when the entertainer and his wife arrived home for the night.

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Wayne and his wife, Kathleen, had arrived home around midnight on Wednesday night after his concert at Bally's to find two men inside the home.

The men fled the scene immediately and managed to escape police despite officers launching an extensive search of the area, a police spokesman told the newspaper. Patrol cars, police helicopters and K9 units all searched for the crooks to no avail.

It's believed that the two men got into the home through a window.

It is not immediately known what the men got away with, if anything, or how long they were inside Wayne's home. Officers were seen guarding several items on the ground near Wayne's home in the early morning hours of June 14.

RMV/REX/Shutterstock

Wayne told the newspaper that he's bolstering his home security system and adding 24-hour armed guards because of the burglary.

"We are grateful for the officers' fast response and attention to this incident," the Newtons said. "We are confident that our home surveillance video will lead to the apprehension and arrest of these individuals."

Neither Wayne, known as "Mr. Las Vegas," nor his wife were injured in the break in.