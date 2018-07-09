Mel B is dealing with some new money woes.

Even though the Spice Girl's divorce from Stephen Belafonte was finalized last December, she's still dealing with the financial repercussions of the split.

According to a new report from The Blast, the "America's Got Talent" judge is seeking relief from some of her marital bills because her financial situation has deteriorated to the point that her paychecks are being garnished to satisfy her and Stephen's debts.

In newly filed court documents, The Blast reports, Mel has explained to a judge that all the money she and Stephen owe to the IRS for back taxes has left her in a bad state and that she's unable to keep up with all her payments.

She estimates that she owes between $350,000 and $650,000 to the IRS for the 2017 tax year. She also owes back taxes in California: The Blast reported on May 6 that it had obtained documents showing that in April 2018, the State of California tax board filed a lien against Mel and her ex for $274,863.99 in back taxes from 2016.

"I do not have the financial capabilities at this point to pay for these community property debts," Mel, who was the primary breadwinner during her decade-long marriage, told a judge in the new court papers.

In December, TMZ reported that documents filed in their divorce case at the time revealed that Mel was set to pay Stephen $15,000 a month for the next three years, which adds up to $180K a year or $540K overall. She also agree to pay $200K of his attorneys' fees.

Earlier in July, The Blast reported that Mel is worried she won't asked back to continue judging on "AGT," which would, obviously, add to her financial problems. "I am currently a judge on the NBC television show 'America's Got Talent.' I am currently in contract until the end of October 2018. I do not know if I will be asked back as a Judge on 'America's Got Talent' or if they will renew my contract," she explained.

In October 2017, it was reported that Mel had asked for a $400,000 pay raise for her work on the show, which would have upped her total salary to $2.2 million a season. It's unclear if she got it.