Melanie Brown and Stephen Belafonte's bitter divorce was finalized in December 2017 after months of drama and arguing.

But they've now been drawn together again to deal with a huge tax bill.

The Blast reported on May 6 that it had obtained documents showing that in April 2018, the State of California tax board filed a lien against the "America's Got Talent" host and her ex for $274,863.99 in back taxes from 2016.

It's unclear which one of them is on the hook for the back taxes or if they are expected to split them.

Last November, Stephen agreed to destroy all the sex tapes he and Mel B had made during their relationship. They also settled their domestic violence case. In addition, it was agreed that Stephen would receive an unspecified amount of spousal support for the next three years, and that he and the Spice Girl would share joint legal custody of their daughter, Madison.

In December, TMZ reported that new documents filed in their case revealed that Mel was set to pay Stephen $15,000 a month for the next three years, which adds up to $180K a year or $540K overall. She also agree to pay $200K of his attorneys' fees.

Mel B is only the latest star in recent months to face a huge back-taxes bill.

In April, The Blast obtained court documents revealing that Charlie Sheen owes $4,967, 376.41 for the 2015 tax year.

In March, The Blast reported that rocker-actress Courtney Love had been hit with a federal tax lien for $568,674.62 for the 2016 tax year.

In August 2017, Mary J. Blige revealed that she owed the IRS $6.5 million in back taxes from 2008 to 2016.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is even facing prison time for his tax crimes: The "Jersey Shore" star pleaded guilty to tax evasion in January 2018 after reportedly failing to pay the U.S. Treasury on nearly $9 million in income between 2010 and 2012. He's awaiting sentencing.