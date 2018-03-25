Another celebrity owes Uncle Sam some serious money.

Courtney Love is in the hole for more than half a million dollars, The Blast reported on March 25.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Court documents seen by the website reveal that the government has hit the musician-actress, 53, with a federal tax lien for $568,674.62 for the 2016 tax year.

Courtney might want to hire a new accountant, as it's not the first time she's been in trouble with the IRS.

Back in December 2017, The Blast reported that the widow of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain had settled a separate tax bill from 2012 by paying the federal government nearly $320,000. The IRS released that previous tax lien on Dec. 22.

Two years before that, Courtney paid off another $266K in outstanding taxes: A relatively paltry $3,200 she owed from 2009, plus a whopping $263K she owed from 2011.

Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

At least Courtney's in good company when it comes to getting slapped with liens for owing back taxes. (And, more importantly, unlike some, she has a history of always paying her debts.)

Other stars who've made headlines for their unpaid tax bills include everyone from Khloe Kardashian and Tori Spelling to Mary J. Blige and Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.