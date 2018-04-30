Charlie Sheen owes a ton of money to the IRS.

The Blast reports that the embattled star, who was once the highest paid actor on television, owes nearly $5 million in back federal income taxes.

IBL/REX/Shutterstock

The website obtained court documents that reveal Charlie owes $4,967, 376.41 for the 2015 tax year.

Charlie, 52, has been having money troubles for years following decades of excessive and outrageous spending.

In 2016, he was sued by American Express for an unpaid balance of $287,879.28. When contacted by TMZ at the time, he told the outlet, "If I was AMEX, I'd be suing me too!"

The same year -- just months after he went public with his HIV positive status -- he found himself in a legal battle over financial and child support with ex wives Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller. Denise -- the mother of two of his daughters -- sued Charlie for evicting her and the girls from their home and allegedly violating terms of a trust he'd set up for his children.

Kristin Callahan/ACE/REX/Shutterstock

Later in 2016 as Charlie's money woes intensified, both Denise and Brooke -- the mother of his twin sons -- struck a deal to slash Charlie's child support payments. They reportedly agreed to accept around $25,000 a month instead of the $55,000 they'd been getting.

At the height of his success, Charlie was earning $1.8 million an episode as the star of "Two and a Half Men."

In February 2018, he listed his 9,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom Tuscan/Mediterranean Revival-style mansion -- he's lived there since 2006 -- for $9,999,999. In 2017, Kendall Jenner spent $8.55 million on a Beverly Hills home Charlie previously shared with ex-wife Brooke.

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Charlie, of course, isn't the only celebrity who owes the government for unpaid back taxes.

In March 2018, The Blast revealed that rocker-actress Courtney Love had been hit with a federal tax lien for $568,674.62 for the 2016 tax year. In August 2017, Mary J. Blige revealed that she owed the IRS $6.5 million in back taxes from 2008 to 2016. Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is facing prison time for his tax crimes: The "Jersey Shore" star pleaded guilty to tax evasion in January 2018 after reportedly failing to pay the U.S. Treasury on nearly $9 million in income between 2010 and 2012. He's awaiting sentencing.