Iggy Azalea is off the market, and her new man looks like a real catch.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The rapper is dating NFL stud DeAndre Hopkins, he confirmed on Instagram.

SportsGossip.com published a series of screen grabs showing Iggy and DeAndre flirting online .

On Aug. 2, the Houston Texans wide receiver, who is regarded as one of the best players in the NFL, posted a photo of himself in football gear. He captioned it, "My Aussies call me Legend" -- perhaps a nod to Iggy, who's Australian.

Iggy liked the photo and replied, "I could think of a few other things to call you." He came back, "Could think of a few to call you myself."

Finally, one of DeAndre's followers asked him pointblank if he was Iggy's boyfriend.

"Yes indeed," he wrote.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Iggy's track record with athletes isn't exactly exceptional. The "Black Widow" rapper and NBA player Nick Young announced their engagement in June 2015, but the relationship publicly hit the skids in March 2016 when Nick was implicated in a cheating scandal after one of his teammates, D'Angelo Russell, posted a video to social media in which Nick talked about being unfaithful.

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

"I broke up with Nick because I found out he had brought other women into our home while I was away and caught them on the security footage," Iggy tweeted after the split. At the time, there were rumors that Nick was expecting a baby with another woman.

"This is just like a second shot to the chest," the 26-year-old tweeted. "And I feel like I don't even know who the hell it is I've been loving all this time."

"Unfortunately although I love Nick and have tried and tried to rebuild my trust in him, it's become apparent in the last few weeks I am unable to," she explained via Instagram. "I genuinely wish Nick the best. It's never easy to part ways with the person you planned you're [sic] entire future with, but futures can be rewritten and as of today mine is a blank page."