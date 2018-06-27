Rumors are swirling that a budding romance is beginning between Common and Tiffany Haddish, and there is video to support the claim.

On Tuesday night, the two were filmed leaving a New York City party together. Both also got into the same black SUV.

The Blast obtained video in which Common guides the actress past photographers, and he was seen grabbing her wrist to help her into the car. Neither addressed the rumored romance while exiting the party.

It's not known how long Common and Tiffany have known each other, but she attended his Toast to the Arts Party in Los Angeles in March. They are also both filming their new movie, "The Kitchen," opposite Melissa McCarthy. The duo both attended a movie premiere, albeit not together, for "Barbershop: The Next Cut" in 2016.

Common recently split from political commentator Angela Rye.

In February, Tiffany explained her ideal man to People magazine.

"I'm looking for confidence, a good sense of humor, and responsible," she said. "Like, he's got to have a good credit score. That's super important because that's you're grown up report card, your credit score."

She added, "He's got to have his own career going. I cannot be the center of his universe. I can be a major part of the universe but I cannot be the center of the universe."