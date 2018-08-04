Supermodel Joanna Krupa and boyfriend Douglas Nunes have made it official with a wedding in her native Poland.

Done deal! A post shared by Douglas Nunes (@nunes451) on Aug 4, 2018 at 6:58am PDT

The reality TV star, 39, shared images on Instagram of her in a beautiful wedding gown, posing with her new husband in a picturesque archway in Krakow.

Krupa captioned the stunning photo: "We did it ! @nunes451... dress @sylwiaromaniukcouture @ewa_pieczarka @malgorzata_urbanska_mua @justyna_bulinska #krakow #tyniec it was a very private and small family gathering..wish I could have shared it with all the people that I love."

In the photos posted, Joanna has her hair pulled back tight and is holding a majestic bouquet of white and pink flowers.

The wedding comes only five months after Nunes, co-founder of a tech management company called 451, proposed. The "Dancing with the Stars" contestant gave fans a glimpse of her gigantic diamond ring back in March, captioning next to it on her Instagram, "Just another weekend in the Krupa-Nunes household ❤️🐶 @nunes451"

This is a positive moment for Krupa, after a difficult divorce from Romain Zago, as she has discussed her heartbreak after he requested a divorce from her in December 2016.

Perez/X17online.com

Krupa opened up to In Touch: "I spent many nights crying. It was the worst Christmas imaginable. I felt like my life had been turned upside down, and I couldn't see the light at the end of the tunnel. I cried. I couldn't eat. I probably lost about 7 pounds. I was heartbroken. He had wanted a family, but I was always travelling and made work my priority."

She added: "As time has gone on, I've realized we were both unhappy."