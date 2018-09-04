Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Younes Bendjima may not be over after all.

On Sept. 3, the former couple was seen hanging out at a restaurant in Malibu, Calif., but it's not clear if they had dinner together or just met up afterward. TMZ published a photo of Kourtney and Younes sitting and chatting in her Range Rover. They ended up driving away together.

The idea of the duo possibly reconciling seemed less than likely over a month ago when they split.

"It didn't end well," a source told People magazine.

TMZ claimed that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star pulled the plug on the romance in mid-July. On Aug. 6, the website also published pictures of Younes getting very, very cozy with Jordan Ozuna, who was previously linked to Tyga and Justin Bieber, in Mexico.

After media outlets began reporting news of the split, Younes denied that he had already moved on.

"They really want me to be the bad guy... can't have fun with your friends no more," he wrote on his Instagram Story, later adding, "Once again you guys failed. I'm not attached to this 'life' so you can't touch me. I know who I am where I'm from and where I'm going and that bothers you. Only one opinion matter. The one of my Lord."

The duo, who began dating in late 2016, reportedly split briefly in the early part of this year. They later reconciled, only to break up again in mid-July.