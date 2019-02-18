Less than a week after The New York Times published a report of abuse allegations from numerous women against singer Ryan Adams, his ex-wife, Mandy Moore, is speaking out again.

On the latest episode of Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast, the "This Is Us" star opened up more about the man she was married to between 2009 and 2016. In the interview with the Times, she said that he insulted her music ability and she considered him psychologically abusive.

"I was living my life for him," Moore, who married Dawes lead singer Taylor Goldsmith in November 2018, recalled on the podcast. "It [was] an entirely unhealthy dynamic. I had no sense of self."

She continued, "I felt like I was drowning. It was so untenable and unsustainable and it was so lonely. I was so sad. I was lonely with him."

Moore, who implied to the Times that her career suffered because of him, explained that to Maron, divulging that their marriage couldn't "sustain itself" if she had a full time job.

"I would do little jobs. It's not like I completely stopped working. I would do things here or there, but it would become abundantly clear while I was working, things would completely fall apart at home," she explained. "I couldn't do my job because there was a constant stream of trying to pay attention to this person who needed me and wouldn't let me do anything else."

Moore, who met Adams on tour in 2007, also revealed that she had been extremely eager to start a family with her then-husband, craving the familial stability she was lacking, as her own parents had gotten divorced.

"I think I just innately knew, let's wait for things to settle down and find some even ground before I venture into that," she said, adding she is grateful not to be tied to him forever with a child.

In November 2017, she spoke about her desire to have children with Goldsmith, who she calls her favorite person.

"We're definitely not in a rush," the singer said. "I think it will happen sooner than later, but I don't feel pressure in any sense."