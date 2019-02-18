Kim Kardashian West is making it clear: her daughter North West does not have a boyfriend.

Despite what Consequence's 7-year-old son Caiden Mills is putting on his Instagram account, he is not in fact dating Kanye West's oldest child.

Earlier this month, Caiden posted a photo of himself with a Tiffany bag on Instagram captioning it, "Shout out to Northie, Babygirl I'll see you soon." A few days later, he posted a photo with his arm around her at her cousin Stormi's birthday party, captioning it "Boo'd Up."

His latest photo with his not-girlfriend was of him with her and her brother, Saint, on a joint playdate. "North, Saint and I had the BEST time on our play date at @exploratorium It was so much FUN," he wrote on Instagram.

Consequence, who has worked with North's father, helped his son orchestrate a fairly epic Valentine's Day, complete with a Tiffany's necklace and a large box of chocolates. But, it's all play — at least that's how North's mother sees it.

On Sunday, February 17, a TMZ reporter asked Kardashian West about Caiden and North's relationship, and she replied, "She doesn't have a boyfriend."

Kardashian West, who had been in attendance at the Hollywood Beauty Awards continued, "Is that for real? She's 5," seeming somewhat annoyed at the thought of her eldest being in a relationship.