Khloe Kardashian's Cleveland plans may be on hold for now, plus more news

Khloe Kardashian's Cleveland plans seem to be up in the air

It's been six months since Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was caught in a cheating scandal just as the reality star was about to give birth to their first child. The Cleveland Cavaliers player ended up relocating to Los Angeles with Khloe and their daughter, True, for the summer. Now that his season is starting back up, though, it remains unclear where Khloe plans to spend the next few months. Conflicting reports about whether she'll return to Cleveland, along with her series of cryptic social media posts, have fans even more confused. An insider recently told People Khloe's been "very happy to be with her family in Los Angeles" for the summer, adding that "it seems she isn't moving back right now." Us Weekly's hearing different information. A source tells the tab Khloe "is still planning on" reuniting with Tristan in Cleveland for "a big chunk" of his basketball season. The same also acknowledges that she's starting to have "doubts" about her future with him. A second source notes "things have been extremely strained" between Khloe and Tristan lately and she's "being extremely cautious about uprooting her entire life for [him] again." This week on her Instagram Story, Khloe shared a post of clouds, seemingly taken from a plane, adding to the confusion over where she may be headed with True. "As for Tristan," another insider tells People, "things are still quite up in the air between them."

