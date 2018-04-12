Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: A timeline of their whirlwind romance

It was in the summer of 2016 that rumors started circulating that reality TV star Khloe Kardashian and NBA stud Tristan Thompson were dating. The couple met after being set up on a blind date by her friend, basketball player Brandon Jennings. "I was at the Bel-Air Hotel. He came to the dinner. I didn't want to go on a blind date," she told Ryan Seacrest. "So Brandon kind of ambushed the blind date. So I had a bunch of people, and he brought him and we just connected." Keep reading to relive the rest of their relationship, for better or for worse...

