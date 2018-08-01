Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher almost died on their nightmare honeymoon, plus more news

Honeymoon from hell?

The notion of a "honeymoon phase" probably never had the same ring to it for Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher after their own honeymoon, which Mila described to Jimmy Fallon this week at having been like "a real-life 'National Lampoon' movie," according to the Daily Mail. Her first mistake, she said, was buying Ashton an RV so they could make the vacation a family road trip with their daughter, Wyatt, and in-laws. What she ended up with was apparently "a little tin can on wheels" whose A.C. quickly broke before they even made it out of Los Angeles. Then there was the issue of Apple's Maps function. "We almost died on the side of the road when Apple Maps took us on a road ... it wasn't a road," she said. "It was a fire road on the side of a mountain. We all had to jump out of the vehicle and walk for like three miles while my father-in-law drove the van. Ashton navigated him over gigantic boulders because there had just been a massive flood." They survived all of that and made it to the Napa Valley -- with one small problem. Ashton's mom had apparently used some super outdated guide books to locate a great RV park for them to camp once they got up there. "We ended up in an area an hour outside Napa, with two prisons. That is where our TV trip ended," she admitted. "My husband looks at me and goes, 'I quit,' and I was like, 'Me too.'" Of course, it was far from the end of their marriage. The two went on to welcome a second child and are still very much in love, even if Mila never thought that's the direction things were going with her former "That '70s Show" costar. "We'd always kept in touch but I never thought of him romantically. I was at an awards show and I see this guy and I see his back and he's really tall," she recalled. "I was like, 'Who's that guy?' Then he just turns around and it was literally like if we were in a movie, the music would start playing and the violins would go ... I think for the first time ever he took my breath away ... I was like f---, he's good looking." Not long after that, Ashton tried to set her up with a friend. As Mila tells it, she ended up spending the night with him -- and that was that.

