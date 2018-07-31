Why Demi Lovato's inner circle hasn't brought up rehab yet, plus more news

People close to Demi Lovato aren't talking rehab yet

Despite indications Demi Lovato would benefit from a return to rehab in the wake of her alleged July 24 overdose, that's still not even something that's being discussed with the singer, who remains in the hospital a week later. TMZ reports Demi is still fighting severe nausea and a high fever as a result of the overdose. That's made it hard to know "how she will receive the message that she desperately needs rehab," according to multiple TMZ sources. Said one insider: "We just don't know where her head is at." A source previously told E! News Demi's overdose was "a big wake-up call" for the singer and that she would head to a treatment center immediately after being discharged from the hospital. Though she had spoken openly for years about her struggles with addiction and mental health issues, Demi is said to have been resistant to admitting she needed help this time around and had recently fired her sober coach.

