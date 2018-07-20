Are Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande tying the knot in two weeks? Many fans seem to think so, and there is some merit to the theories.

Fans are eyeballing Aug. 4 as the wedding date, seeing it as an homage to Pete's late father, a New York City firefighter who died responding to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Pete's father's badge number was 8418 (Aug. 4, 2018). Pete has the number tattooed on his arm. Ariana recently got the number tattooed on her foot, as well.

Although Ariana never met her fiancé's father, she keeps him close to her heart, quite literally. Pete recently gave Ariana his dad's FDNY badge — with the number 8418 — which she wears as a necklace around her neck.

"If Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande don't get married on August 4th 2018, I will be shocked," one person wrote on Twitter. Another person was more in-depth, writing, "I'm going to go ahead and make the prediction that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson will wed on August 4, 2018. 8418 was Pete's late dad's badge number, and it is clearly significant to both of them. It could also explain the 'rushed' engagement."

Said another, "Prediction: Pete and Ariana are gonna get married on august 4. the date will be 8/4/18, which is Pete's dad's badge # that Ariana has tattooed and the necklace of, and it's right on time with how their relationship is moving."

The couple got engaged just a few weeks after they began dating.

"Reading Pete and Ariana discourse," one person said, "The prediction is they'll get married August 4, 2018. Why? It's Pete Davidson's late father's badge number and Ariana's latest tattoo. Let's see."

For the record, Aug. 4, 2018 is a Saturday, which is generally regarded as the most popular day of the week for weddings.