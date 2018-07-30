Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get cozy on family lake vacation, plus more news

Gwen Stefani cuddles up to Blake Shelton during lake getaway

Love was in the air -- and the water -- at an Oklahoma lake over the weekend when lovebirds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton stepped out for a mini-vacation with Gwen's sons Blake has said he's tight with. In a series of Instagram Stories posts (via E! News), Gwen cuddled up to her boyfriend against the backdrop of a setting sun, showed off her kids' water slidin' skills and shared images of Blake taking the wheel of the boat they were playing on. The trip marked a little break for Gwen from "Just a Girl" Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Asked about her three-years-and-counting relationship with Blake, Gwen recently told the hosts of "Good Morning America:" "He's my homeboy. He's my homey. He's just really an amazing all-around human so I feel so grateful for that. I celebrate him in the show, He's inspired me so much. He's changed my life."

