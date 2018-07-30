The biggest celebrity love life stories of July 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in July 2018, starting with the biggest whirlwind romance of the year: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got engaged in the Bahamas on July 7, just weeks after they rekindled their off-and-on romance. Now keep reading for more of the month's biggest celeb love life updates...

RELATED: Stars who got engaged in 2018