Cailtyn Jenner adopts a puppy, plus more news

Cailtyn Jenner gets a puppy

There's no replacement for family love but when things get tough, the tough get ... a new puppy! Following a long period of conflict and radio silence between Cailtyn Jenner, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn's step-daughters, Caitlyn appears to have found a way to bring love into her home in the form of a furry white pet. "A new member of my family- Bertha, two months old," she captioned a photo of herself with her adorable new pup on Monday, June 5. Caitlyn's rift with the Kardashians began in earnest when they were given advance copies of her new memoir, "The Secrets of My Life." The family reportedly felt "caught off guard" by revelations in the book, while Kris and Kim Kardashian West have said they felt Caitlyn distorted facts related to the family's relationships with one another, according to Us Weekly.

RELATED: Celebrities and their pets in 2017