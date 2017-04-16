Kendall Jenner, 21, and A$AP Rocky, 28, looked a lot like more than just friends at a Coachella after party over the weekend!

The supermodel showed up to the WeedMaps Oasis party in Palm Springs on April 15, where A$AP was performing. An eyewitness told Us Weekly that she asked where he was the moment that she arrived and stuck by his side throughout the night.

"They were super cozy and super close," the onlooker revealed.

Kendall was reportedly rapping along to A$AP's lyrics when the DJ played one of his songs and at one point, took off the goggles that he was wearing and put them on.

Later on, the rapper was spotted rubbing on Kendall's arms when it got cold outside.

But, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star also spent time with her other pals at the bash like Hailey Baldwin, and actually ended up leaving separately from A$AP.

And for the record, she also stayed away from the marijuana being passed around at the bash, according to TMZ.

Kendall and A$AP have never confirmed a romantic relationship, but there's been buzz about them casually dating since early last year.

Frolicking around in Paris together back in July 2016 only fueled the fire that much more.

Then again, she's also been linked to NBA player Jordan Clarkson in recent months,.