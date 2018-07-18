Kourtney Kardashian is frustrated with her beau's Instagram shade, plus more celeb news

Kourtney Kardashian is still upset with her boyfriend over his Instagram comment

Kourtney Kardashian isn't too happy with her boyfriend of two years, Younes Bendjima, this week. The 25-year-old male model dissed Kourtney for posting a revealing photo that showed her backside in a barely-there bathing suit on Monday, July 16. "That's what you need to show to get likes?" he asked in the comments. He deleted the comment, but not before The Shade Room captured a screenshot of it. Now, insiders say Kourtney's irritated with her beau's habit of airing dirty laundry about their relationship online. "Kourtney doesn't appreciate Younes posting his feelings in a public forum and being impulsive," a Kardashian source tells E! News. "She's frustrated that he continues to get upset about it. She isn't going to stop doing what she's doing and feels like he needs to understand and deal with it. Younes gets jealous and can be possessive of Kourtney. When she posts half naked pictures, he gets very upset. He wants her for himself and doesn't want to share her with the world." According to E!'s source, the comment may have been sparked by the emotions Younes was feeling after the two spent a few weeks together in Europe. "It was sad when they had to say goodbye and she returned to the States. He's been missing her like crazy and got emotional," the insider explains. From Kourtney's perspective, though, posting sexy shots on social media is a professional responsibility. "Kourtney has explained its part of her job and it's not going to change. But it still makes him uncomfortable and upset," says the source. "He overreacted and put up a comment without thinking it through. Then he realized what he did made it even worse. He was just not thinking in the moment and got emotional. ... [He] wants to be able to deal with this side of Kourtney's life and knows he needs to accept it if they are going to be together."

