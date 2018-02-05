'Game of Thrones' actors and actresses: How their lives have changed since the show debuted

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars of "Game of Thrones" and how they've changed over the years. Keep reading to see how Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey and more members of the cast of the hit HBO series have switched things up in their careers and personal lives since the show debuted back in April 2011...

RELATED: What the stars of "Game of Thrones" look like in real life