"Game of Thrones" star Alfie Allen and his girlfriend have welcomed a baby girl to their brood, he revealed on Instagram.

Jonathan Hordle/REX/Shutterstock

On Monday, the actor shared an image of the newborn holding his finger.

"With full hearts and overwhelming joy @allieteilz and I introduce you to the newest member of our family. She is perfect," he captioned the snap.

Alfie's girlfriend, deejay Allie Teilz, has not posted about the birth.

Alfie, who is Lily Allen's brother, and Allie were first spotted together in June 2017.

In March, she shared an image from Egypt in which she sported a small baby bump.

The next day, on International Women's Day, Alfie gushed about Allie on Instagram.

"Happy international women's day... here is mine," he said. "We own each other quite happily. I love her."