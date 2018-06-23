Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are married.

People reports that the "Game of Thrones" stars, both 31, tied the knot on June 23 in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, at the 12th century Wardhill Castle, which has been in Rose's family for 900 years.

"We are absolutely thrilled for Kit and Rose to be marrying today. It's a delight," her father, Sebastian Leslie, told MailOnline hours before the ceremony as he made final preparations on the sprawling property.

Kit and Rose, who played doomed Jon Snow and Ygritte on the hit HBO show, exchanged vows in the Kirkton of Rayne church in Scotland. Afterward, the bride and groom and their reported 100 guests headed to a reception held at nearby Wardhill Castle.

Rose looked radiant in a long-sleeve lacy dress with a small bouquet of flowers in hand and a floral garland on her head. The actress completed her bridal look with a full-length veil.

Many of the couple's "GoT" co-stars including Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke and Maisie Williams as well as pals including Malin Akerman and fiance Jack Donnelly, members of Mumford & Sons were reportedly on hand to celebrate.

Small signs reading "Happy Ever After" stood at the top of the driveway to the castle. An arrow directed guests where to go.

Both Kit and Rose were tight-lipped about wedding details after announcing plans to marry in The Times newspaper in September 2017. "The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire," the simple announcement read.

In March, Rose spoke to E! News about wedding planning, saying that she and Kit would go over "tiny little details" over FaceTime or email, but that it had been "hard." The distance "does make things a little bit trickier, but no, for the most part we agreed on most things," she added, "which is good."

Kit previously told British talk-show host Jonathan Ross that after proposing to Rose, he called a "GoT" producer and told him that that the HBO hit's final season production schedule needed to be changed so that the cast and crew could attend the nuptials.

"I rang him up and I said, 'I'm getting married and it's your fault actually,'" he said, referring to the fact that he and Rose met and fell in love on the set of the HBO series before she left the series after Season 4. "I think for the final season he is so stressed that he's reached that peaceful level. I was like, 'You need to factor in a 'Game of Thrones' wedding by the way.' They [the cast] have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down."

Season 8 of "GoT" is set to premiere in 2019.