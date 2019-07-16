Listomania

Reality stars who look like Hollywood celebs

Sonja Flemming / CBS / MediaPunch / Shutterstock / . 1 / 16

Seeing double? Some of your favorite reality stars bear a resemblance to some other famous faces, and Wonderwall.com is rounding up some of the most uncanny lookalikes. First up, one of the stars of Season 21 of "Big Brother," Jack Matthews. As soon as he walked into the "Big Brother" house, his fellow houseguests were quick to point out his celebrity doppelganger -- "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa! Keep reading to see more...

RELATED: Reality TV's most shocking scandals

Up NextRIP Cameron
Sonja Flemming / CBS / MediaPunch / Shutterstock / . 1 / 16

Seeing double? Some of your favorite reality stars bear a resemblance to some other famous faces, and Wonderwall.com is rounding up some of the most uncanny lookalikes. First up, one of the stars of Season 21 of "Big Brother," Jack Matthews. As soon as he walked into the "Big Brother" house, his fellow houseguests were quick to point out his celebrity doppelganger -- "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa! Keep reading to see more...

RELATED: Reality TV's most shocking scandals

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2019
Whalerock Industries
© 2019
Whalerock Industries