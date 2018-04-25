Jessica Alba and more stars who've become successful businesswomen

Stars might be best known for gracing our TV and movie screens or releasing great albums, but a few have chosen to expand their brands in other ways. Many of these entrepreneurs are women who've successfully made the transition from celeb to knowledgeable businesswoman. In celebration of Honest Company co-founder Jessica Alba's 37th birthday on April 28, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of the stars who run businesses, starting with Jessica herself. The actress founded the Honest Company in 2011 after the 2008 birth of her first child, Honor Warren, inspired her to create baby products without harmful ingredients. Fast-forward seven years and The Honest Co. was valued at over $1 billion! The company has expanded tremendously and now offers skincare products and makeup under the Honest Beauty banner as well as cleaning supplies, vitamins and more. These days, Jessica's company's products can be found in almost every major retailer nationwide. Now keep reading to see which other stars have become successful businesswomen...

