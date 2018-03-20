Nicky Hilton has the ultimate bridesmaid rule when it comes to planning Paris's wedding

As she gears up for Paris Hilton's upcoming nuptials, Nicky Hilton Rothschild has an important message for all you bridesmaids out there: Shut up! The fashion designer and mother of two dished on wedding planning with her big sister while promoting her new Spring 2018 Mommy & Me collection for Tolani, which is now available online. Nicky also talked to Wonderwall.com about how her two daughters (and Paris!) inspired the colorful collection, why she's thankful her little ones are so close in age and more. Keep reading for the highlights from our chat…

