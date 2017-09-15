Party girls of the 2000s: Where are they now?

Girls just wanna have fun! Flashback to the early aughts when Paris Hilton and BFF Nicole Richie totally ruled the Hollywood club scene. Back then, the socialites-turned-reality stars rarely missed an opportunity to hit the town with their celebrity gal pals, including the likes of Kim Kardashian, Lindsay Lohan and even Britney Spears. But we all have to grow up at some point. In honor of Nicole's 36th birthday on Sept. 21, 2017, let's take a look at what she and other party girls of the 2000s are up to today.

RELATED: Stars at New York Fashion Week