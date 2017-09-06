Winter is coming for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and so is a new baby.

TMZ reported on Sept. 6 that Kimye's third child is due at the end of January via a surrogate.

Kim had been vocal about wanting a third child, but is unable to give birth again due to medical concerns (in fact, she risks death if she tries to carry another child). She had also been vocal about finding a surrogate.

In July, Us Weekly reported that the couple's surrogate is a San Diego mom in her late 20s, referred by an agency. The woman has also served as a surrogate before, the mag said.

A month prior, TMZ reported that a financial deal was in place where the surrogate would pocket $45,000 to carry the child to term. If there are multiples, the surrogate gets $5,000 for each additional kid. There are also strict instructions in place for the surrogate regarding her diet, hair and her sex life (she's even forbidden from handling kitty litter or getting in a hot tub.)

TMZ said everything is going well and exactly according to plan with the surrogate so far.

Kim and Kanye are already parents to North, 4, and Saint, 21 months. During her pregnancy with Saint, Kim suffered from placenta accreta, which is a condition in which the placenta grows into the wall of the womb and prevents it from easily detaching at the time of birth.

"I'd just love nothing more than to expand my family and just know that I have this world at home that's safe," she said on her "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" reality show. "And if for some reason I left this earth sooner than I really wanted to, then my kids would have a support system at home so that I know that they would be okay if I wasn't here."