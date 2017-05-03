Hilary Duff just can't figure out a doggone name for her new puppy, so she's turning to her 7.6 million Instagram followers to help.

The singer recently adopted an insanely cute black Labrador mix and showed him off on social media on May 2. At the time, she even introduced the fur baby as Momo.

Meet Momo ❤️ @loveleorescue thank you for this sweet addition ❤️💔❤️💔 #rescuepup #chug

"Meet Momo ❤️ @loverescue thank you for this sweet addition ❤️💔❤️💔 #rescuepup #chug," she wrote alongside a pic of the sweet baby (OMG, those eyes!).

But, about an hour later, Hilary seemed to be having second thoughts about the name. Lucky for us, she posted another image of the puppy.

"Guys. My mom needs help. Should it be Momo? should it be Bean? Momo or Bean?Hello! name me please! Woof (that's thanks in dog) and goodnight @loverescue #nameme," she wrote.

Guys. My mom needs help. Should it be Momo? should it be Bean? Momo or Bean?Hello! name me please! Woof (that's thanks in dog) and goodnight @loveleorescue #nameme

While living in the shelter at Los Angeles' Love Leo Rescue, the puppy was known as Mojito.

On May 3, the rescue shelter posted an image of the "Younger" star holding the newest addition to her family.

"Another win for #blackdogs everywhere. Mojito has found his forever home... happy in the arms of @hilaryduff," the shelter wrote. "This Little #chug went from 'unwanted' -- to the best life ever. Thank you @hilaryduff for spreading the #adoptdontshop message and welcoming Mojito into your family. Happy life Mojito!💙 #chuglife."

For hours, Hilary's fans have been debating what to name the puppy. Seriously though, as long as she keeps posting pics of this little one's face, we all win in the end.