Lindsay Lohan is taking her talents to the fashion world.

On March 10, the actress shared a black and white picture of herself on Instagram wearing a scarf around her head, along with the caption, "New Fashion Line coming soon .... 😘 #fashion."

She gave no further details about her fashion endeavor, even as her 6 million follower begged for more details. Many suspect the line could involve scarves or items of clothing deriving from Islam traditions, since she has integrated herself in the culture recently.

"Lindsay is educating herself on different cultures and their practices to be able to better understand the people and communicate," a friend close to the star told the New York Post in January.

Lindsay's mom, Dina Lohan, echoed that sentiment: "I have raised my children to be compassionate and to educate themselves on a global level -- to learn about different cultures and their practices and to respect them!"

Over the last year, Lindsay has reformed her party girl image and began working with refugees. In October 2016, she visited Syrian refugees in Turkey, and spent Christmas with them.

Her presence is a welcomed sight for many, local media has said.

According to the New York Post, the news site Al-Monitor observed, "Lohan's compatriot Angelina Jolie has visited the same refugee camps along the Syrian border several times, but she never elicited the gushing enthusiasm afforded Lohan," adding that she's "waded into Turkish politics in a big way."