Lindsay Lohan's work with Syrian refugees continued on Friday in Turkey, where the "Mean Girls" actress met with, Bana Alabed, a 7-year-old Twitter star who escaped war-torn Aleppo.

A video of their interaction was recorded and posted to the tyke's Twitter, and it is precious.

"Look who I am with....," Bana captioned her video. "I have a new friend Lindsay Lohan."

As the video begins, Bana asks Lilo, "Hello my friend, how are you?"

After the two exchange hugs, Lindsay addresses the camera with Bana by her side.

"We want to say to all people in Syria, we know you are suffering, and all the refugees that we are here supporting you and you can hang on, be strong, just like Bana has, and we're sending you lots of love and light and blessings," Lindsay said.

After the message, Bana tells Lindsay she loves her.

Aside from meeting Lindsay, Bana also met with the President Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and she shared an image of that moment.

"Meeting with my friends @rt_erdogan, Emine and @lindsaylohan to support the people of Syria.I am searching the rights of the Syrian children," she said.

Lindsay shared the same image to Instagram, writing, "What a dream it is for Mr. President Erdogan and The First Lady to invite me to their home. Their efforts in helping Syrian Refugees is truly inspiring 🙌❤🌍 #peace starts now."

Bana has become an Internet sensation due to her tweets about Syrian children and her pleas to United States President Donald Trump for assistance.

On Jan. 25, she wrote the U.S. President a letter, saying, "I beg you, can you do something for the children of Syria? If you can, I will be your best friend. Thank you."

In her letter, she asked, "Can you please save the children and people of Syria? You must do something for the children of Syria because they are like your children and deserve peace like you."

She broke hearts when she tweeted about an image of her bombed home in Aleppo.

Lindsay's work with refugees is nothing new. In October, she visited Syrian refugees in Turkey, and spent Christmas with them, as well.

Her presence is a welcomed sight for many, local media says.

According to the New York Post, the news site Al-Monitor observed, "Lohan's compatriot Angelina Jolie has visited the same refugee camps along the Syrian border several times, but she never elicited the gushing enthusiasm afforded Lohan," adding that she's "waded into Turkish politics in a big way.'