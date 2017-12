Nicky Hilton is a mom for the second time.

Ago/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The heiress took to Twitter on Dec. 22 to announce that she and her husband James Rothschild have welcomed a daughter.

"Christmas came early! On December 20th James and I welcomed a baby girl, Teddy Rothschild into the world," she tweeted. "Feeling very blessed this holiday season."

The child was born in New York City, where the couple lives.

People magazine said the babies middle name is Marilyn, which honors Nicky and Paris Hilton's paternal grandmother Marilyn June Hawley. The mag said the Hilton family flew to the Big Apple to be there for the birth.

Nicky and James already share 17-month-old daughter Lily-Grace.

Nicky's famous sister Paris also took to Twitter after the birth, posting five emoji hearts in response to Nicky's tweet.

After her first child, Nicky gushed about being a mom.

"I love it! I love it!" she told E! News. "I have an alarm clock for the next 18 years, about 5:30 a.m. every single day. But I love it! Waking up to that face—it's heaven."