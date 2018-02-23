The all-time greatest movies about sisters

It's been a decade since "The Other Boleyn Girl" opened in theaters on Feb. 29, 2008. In honor of the film adaptation of the 2001 novel of the same name -- a fictional take on the relationship between King Henry VIII's second wife, Anne Boleyn, and her sister, Mary, the king's former mistress -- Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at some of our all-time favorite big-screen sisters, starting with the stars of the campy melodrama. Natalie Portman starred as the ambitious schemer Anne, while Scarlett Johansson portrayed her gentle-hearted sister in the film, which we still love in spite of the fact that it failed to impress critics. Now keep reading for more!

RELATED: The best period costumes of all time