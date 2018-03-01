Josh Duhamel's dating Liam Hemsworth's ex, plus more of the biggest celeb love life updates of the last week of February 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives this month, starting with one of our favorite leading men: Josh Duhamel has been dating Eiza Gonzalez since they met at a Super Bowl party on Feb. 3, Us Weekly reported on Feb. 23. "They drank and partied together until very late," a source told the tabloid. "After, Josh reached out to a mutual friend and asked for Eiza's number." Added the insider, "They definitely have a connection because they've been FaceTiming and texting nonstop while she's been in England working. … They're keeping it on the down-low. He's telling her he's never met anyone like her before." The "Transformers" actor split from Fergie in early 2017 after eight years of marriage, and the "Baby Driver" actress previously romanced Liam Hemsworth during a break in his relationship with Miley Cyrus. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

