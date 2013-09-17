Romance Report for Sept. 17

By Kat Giantis

Miley who? Liam Hemsworth locks lips with telenovela star

Like the proverbial tree in the forest, a breakup doesn't actually happen until the "unfollow" button is clicked. One day after Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth confirmed that they're kaput, he's stopped following her on Twitter, a social media rejection that comes three days after his former fiancée did the same to him. It also comes amid increasing evidence that the Aussie actor, 23, is rebounding with Mexican actress-singer Eiza Gonzalez.

On Tuesday, he was snapped kissing and holding the sylphlike, telenovela-starring blonde, 23, outside her Beverly Hills apartment building

A couple of days before the steamy clinch, Liam was photographed chatting up Eiza at a Las Vegas hot spot.

"They never left each other's sides," a spy tells Life & Style.

X17 also spotted the pair leaving Hemsworth's Los Angeles house on Monday afternoon, right around the time the split reports broke.

According to a Gonzalez pal, she, like Liam, is on the rebound.

"She's been heartbroken," her friend and fellow soap opera actor Roger Gonzalez tells Rumor Fix. "I think it's great that she's moving on and found someone who cares about her."

Eisa recently took to Twitter to confirm the end of her two-year relationship with Mexican businessman Pepe Diaz. She also shared what she's looking for in a man, including someone who can deal with "a million questions," "random dancing," "musical outbursts," "sad/happy tears," "useless arguments" and "walks in the rain."

Liam's rep did not respond to our request for comment on the Gonzalez dating rumblings.