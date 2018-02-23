Congratulations are in order! Model Emily Ratajkowski married her boyfriend of a few weeks in a surprise ceremony at a New York City courthouse on Feb. 23, 2018.

Instagram

The 26-year-old revealed her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard in a snap posted to her Instagram Stories with the caption "I got married today."

Emily -- who first gained fame appearing in Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" video--later posted another picture on her Instagram of the happy couple embracing after the ceremony.

💍ny💍 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 23, 2018 at 1:32pm PST

The wedding was held at City Hall and only attended by a few friends, including social media star The Fat Jewish, according to TMZ.

News of wedding comes as a surprise to fans as Emily recently separated from her boyfriend of nearly four years, Jeff Magid.

Congrats to the happy couple!