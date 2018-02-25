Barely a month after Ewan McGregor filed for divorce from his wife of 22 years, Eve Mavrakis, in the wake of a cheating scandal, a new report claims he and girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead have split up.

A source said to be close to Ewan, 46, and "Fargo" co-star Mary -- who were first photographed kissing in October -- told the print edition of Star magazine that Mary, 33, has ended her romance with the Scottish actor because the stigma attached to their relationship was too much to endure.

"Mary hated being labelled a homewrecker and the embarrassment it caused her. It's sad because a year ago Ewan and his wife were in great shape and then he decided to throw it all away for Mary. Now it looks like he's lost them both for good," the source told the tabloid (as reported by The Mail on Sunday on Feb. 24).

When The Mail on Sunday reached out to Eve, 51, on Feb. 23 to ask if she knew about Ewan and Mary's split, she said, "No, I hadn't heard," and declined to comment further.

After photos of Ewan and Mary making out at a London cafe were published last fall, People magazine reported that he had quietly separated from Eve, the mother of his four children, last May. That's the same month Mary announced on Instagram that she and husband Riley Stearns had broken up.

According to a November 2017 report in The Sun, the actor admitted to Eve, a Greek-French production designer, in May that he was in love with his co-star "but insisted nothing had happened," the newspaper reported.

A source explained in the same report that "Eve is sure Ewan and Mary were together before he confessed his feelings for her. It is hard for her to believe him. This situation is extremely difficult for her and their four children."

Earlier in November, The Sun reported that Eve addressed her shocking split with Ewan, for the first time, via an Instagram comment.

After follower wrote, "I can't believe Ewan would end things with u for that cheap w----! U are so much better than him!!!! Take him for every penny u can!!!!" Eve responded, "What can I do?"

In January, Ewan made headlines when he awkwardly thanked both Eve and Mary in his speech after he won a Golden Globe for his work in "Fargo." "I want take a moment to just say thank you to Ev who always stood by me for 22 years, and my four children, Clara, Esther, Jamyan and Anouk -- I love you," he said before going on to praise his co-stars -- including Mary, who was the final one he mentioned.

When the Daily Mail reached Eve to ask if she liked what Ewan had said, she offered simply, "No, I did not like his speech."

Days later on Jan. 19, Ewan filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Court papers show he listed May 28, 2017, as their separation date, requested joint legal and physical custody of their three minor daughters and was willing to pay spousal support. Eve's attorney filed her response at the same time, TMZ noted, revealing that Eve wants sole physical custody with visitation for Ewan.

"It's disappointing and upsetting," Eve told The Sun on Sunday after the filing, "but my main concern is our four children are okay."