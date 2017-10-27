Ewan McGregor splits from his wife, Justin Timberlake is 'Super' and more ICYMI news

After 22 years of marriage, Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis have pulled the plug. In fact, the duo quietly separated in May, a source told People, but the split went under the radar for months. However, on Oct. 23, photos were published of Ewan kissing "Fargo" co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead in a West London cafe. Ewan and Eve have four children together. Mary Elizabeth announced her split from husband Riley Stearns in May.

