Actor Ewan McGregor, Golden Globe in hand, took the stage at the Beverly Hilton and said: "I want to take a moment to say thank you to Eve, who always stood by me for 22 years. To my four children, Clara, Ester, Jamyan and Anouk, I love you."

Richard Shotwell/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Normally, yeah, an emotional thank you to one's spouse and four children at each stop on the awards season path, is part of it all. However, on this Sunday night, just about everyone watching the show, knew that this was something different.

Meaning, that just seven months prior, McGregor left Eve, after more than two decades together, for his younger "Fargo" costar, Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Some fans might question as to why the "T2 Trainspotting" star took time to make a heartfelt mention of the woman who stood by him for all the years, from "Trainspotting" to now, only after he so recently ended it? Some may suggest that McGregor, 46, might be fishing for some positive PR on the heels of such a rough break-up.

Paul Drinkwater / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

While the overall message may have been that by going unconventional with his speech, it was a chance opportunity to show how gracious and respectful he could be despite the prevailing circumstances. As well as his decision to walk the red carpet alone rather than with his new lady, Winstead, 33, who happens to be nearly 20 years younger than Eve, 51, which might have been seen in as a good gesture by fans and onlookers.

However, a mere five miles away, in another section of Los Angeles, that speech didn't play out as well as he may have hoped.

The Daily Mail caught up with Eve, in the home that she and Ewan once shared in Brentwood, California, where she simply offered, "No, I did not like his speech," when asked about the TV moment.

She was then asked why she did not like it, to which she added, "for the same reasons you are here asking me about it…I am not going to say any more."

This curt, calmly spoken answer could only be interpreted as, the damage that has been done by this and her husband's behavior has simply become too much, according to the Mail.

Since the sad events that went down, Eve has tried to keep things happy for their four daughters (ranging from ages six to 21), like going on a New Year Caribbean holiday together.

Even more, they brought in a new family member named Azure, a hairless breed of kitten to bring some snugly love into the household. And, they celebrated Christmas without dad, as well as Hanukkah, making a family recipe of doughnuts together at home, something special to Eve, who is of the Jewish faith.

Our new arrival: Azure the kitten. A post shared by Eve Mcgregor (@evemcgregor123) on Nov 8, 2017 at 3:46pm PST

Meanwhile, Ewan is living in a bachelor apartment not far, and has brought along his collection of motorcycles, a camper van and a vintage Rolls-Royce - as well as his quite valuable art collection; a possible painful reminder that he will not be returning, reports the Daily Mail.

Eve, who is a production designer, and has lived with McGregor in California since 2008, is left to contemplate divorce and the 50 per cent of McGregor's assets as well as child support payments that she is entitled to. Although, according to the Daily Mail, divorce papers have yet to be filed in Los Angeles.

Eve posted on her Instagram back in November, a subtle "What can I do?" One source tells the Daily Mail that she is still hopeful for a reconciliation with Ewan.

My love plays the blues in Montreal.... A post shared by Eve Mcgregor (@evemcgregor123) on Jun 3, 2017 at 7:27pm PDT

Her eldest daughter, Clara, who is an actress and model, posted on a social media not long after her dad's tryst went public, a photo of her mother and dad cleaerly cropped out, captioning: "How frickin gorgeous is my mama?? Strongest, smartest most loving woman I know. My rock."

The affair has taken many by surprise since 2016 when Ewan was cast in the series alongside Winstead, who plays his love interest, filming in a frigid Alberta, Canada, from January to April.

Lucasfilm/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

According to the Daily Mail, the "10 Cloverfield Lane" actress came over to McGregor's for dinner back in December of 2016. His children were there, and she allegedly confessed to having a little crush on their dad when she was still a teenager. Then came May, when McGregor and Winstead went back to their respective homes to tell their significant others that they were leaving.

Mary made it public in June that she was splitting from her husband, Riley Stearns after seven years, saying, 'We've decided to move on from our marriage, but we will stay best friends and collaborators for all our days."

She added: "We are still ride or die, just in a different way now. I love you always, Riley." Not much long after this incident, Stearns closed his Twitter account, stating that he keeps "almost tweeting stuff that I shouldn't so I am saying by for a while."

AB1 / Wonderwall

Eve however, was still maintaining hope, posting a photo on her Instagram of Ewan playing the guitar and captioning, "my love plays the blues." Soon after though Ewan and Mary were spotted in the UK together kissing at a restaurant, and friends confirmed that he had parted ways with his wife.

The pair also took a trip together to the Scottish Highlands --yet since the Golden Globe speech, more recently, last Thursday night, McGregor accepted another award for his work on "Fargo," however this time, before going up to the podium, there was no more Mr. public nice guy, as he bent down and gave Mary, who was at his side, a kiss.