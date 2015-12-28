Miranda Lambert is dating singer Anderson East
Blake Shelton moved on quickly after his divorce with superstar singer Gwen Stefani, and it appears as if ex Miranda Lambert has finally sunk her teeth into a new man, Americana/R&B musician Anderson East.
The country girl split from Shelton back in July and has reportedly been dating her new main for about a month.
"They are really enjoying each other's company," a source told Us Weekly. Another source added that the duo, "are spending New Year's together."
East is a 27-year-old session musician and engineer who lives in Nashville, TN. A friend of the East's said, "She couldn't have picked a better dude to have fun with. Anderson is the coolest guy."
The 32-year-old "Red Wagon" singer talked about her divorce from Shelton in Cosmopolitan's January issue: "I just want to live a life full of everything. Some of that might mean nights on my porch crying, drinking whiskey and going, 'Man this sucks right now.' I don't necessarily want to know that I have really bad, long, lonely nights ahead of me, but I have had some, and I still have a bunch ahead of me."
Maybe not as many lonely nights any more!
