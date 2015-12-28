Blake Shelton moved on quickly after his divorce with superstar singer Gwen Stefani, and it appears as if ex Miranda Lambert has finally sunk her teeth into a new man, Americana/R&B musician Anderson East.

The country girl split from Shelton back in July and has reportedly been dating her new main for about a month.

"They are really enjoying each other's company," a source told Us Weekly. Another source added that the duo, "are spending New Year's together."

East is a 27-year-old session musician and engineer who lives in Nashville, TN. A friend of the East's said, "She couldn't have picked a better dude to have fun with. Anderson is the coolest guy."

The 32-year-old "Red Wagon" singer talked about her divorce from Shelton in Cosmopolitan's January issue: "I just want to live a life full of everything. Some of that might mean nights on my porch crying, drinking whiskey and going, 'Man this sucks right now.' I don't necessarily want to know that I have really bad, long, lonely nights ahead of me, but I have had some, and I still have a bunch ahead of me."

Maybe not as many lonely nights any more!