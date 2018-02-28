Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux reportedly have a custody agreement for their dogs, plus more news

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have reportedly worked out a custody deal for their dogs

For dog lovers like Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, pets are a true part of the family. And while it was reportedly easy for Jen and Justin to divide the properties they called "home" during their two and a half years of marriage -- they're said to have kept their real estate holdings "sole and separate" -- it was another story when it came to their four dogs. "They've always referred to them as their children," a source tells In Touch of the former couple's white shepherd mix, Dolly, their terrier, Clyde, their pit bull mix Sophie, all of which have generally lived in Los Angeles, as well as the pit bull that's been living with Justin in New York City. The source says the pair have managed to figure out a custody agreement of sorts, but it wasn't easy. "... It looks like Jen will keep the LA dogs with her and Justin will keep the pit bull in NYC. But it was the biggest bone of contention in the split," says the insider. According to a second pal, "they've made an arrangement for visitation," so that neither Jen nor Justin will be left without access to any of their longtime four-legged friends. Since their split, multiple reports have suggested Jen's affinity for Los Angeles and Justin's love of the Big Apple played a major role in their decision to call it quits at the end of last year.

