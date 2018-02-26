The biggest celebrity love life updates of February 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives this month, starting with our favorite former Hollywood power couple: On Feb. 15, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced that they'd separated in late 2017 after two and a half years of alleged marriage (more on that to come) -- and after nearly seven years as a couple. They called the decision to end their relationship "mutual" and "lovingly made" in a joint statement that arrived on the heels of rampant speculation that they'd called it quits. Several outlets reported that the fact that they rarely spent time together -- Jen prefers life in Los Angeles while Justin favors New York City -- caused the rift in their marriage, which might never have been legal. On Feb. 17, TMZ reported that the duo may never have been officially married. The webloid was unable to find any record of a marriage license for Jen and Justin in Los Angeles County going as far back as 2010. According to their sources, the couple did not obtain a confidential marriage license, nor have they contacted any high-profile divorce lawyers about ending their marriage. TMZ added that according to its Aniston insiders, who have been in contact with the actress for years, there has been chatter for a while now that she and Justin were never legally married. Regardless, it does appear as though the former couple are truly headed toward an amicable split. Meanwhile, the breakup news has dragged Jen's other ex, Brad Pitt, back into the headlines. The Blast reported on Feb. 15 that the former couple have "been in touch" lately but that there's "nothing going on" romantically between them. According to the report, Brad and Jen have spoken several times over the past few months but never about their respective relationships. As for whether or not the former Hollywood golden couple could ever reconcile, a source told the webloid that "something crazy could happen" -- but not "at this point." Now keep reading for more of the biggest celeb love life stories of the month...

