Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are back in touch with each other, but it doesn't appear to be romantic.

A new report in The Blast, which is normally reliable, said the former couple has opened up a line of communication.

Invision/AP

A source said the two have "been in touch" but quickly added that there is absolutely "nothing going on between the two."

The story goes on to report that Brad and Jen have spoken several times over the past few months, but the talk has never been about reconciling or even each other's marriages. The two also spoke after Brad and Angelina split up in September 2016. It's likely that Brad didn't know of Jen's rocky marriage to Justin Theroux either.

"There wasn't any communication about Jen's split with Justin," the source said.

SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

From the moment that Jen and Justin split, there were bound to be murmurs about a possible reconciliation with Brad, considering he is single again.

Most friends do not see a future between America's one-time golden couple again, but it's not totally out of the question.

"Something crazy could happen," the source told The Blast, but "at this point nothing is going down between them."

Invision/AP

Jen and Justin shocked the world last week when they announced that they had separated after two years of marriage, and seven years together -- there is, however, rumor that Jen and Justin were never legally married.

In a statement about their split, Jen and Justin said, "In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."