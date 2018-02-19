No one gets to make claims to the BFFs in this split! According to a new report in Page Six, Justin Theroux has been spotted with Jennifer Aniston's closest friend since they parted ways at the end of last year.

The report says that in late January, Theroux was spotted at the Diego bar at the Public hotel in New York with a group of his ex's pals, including her longtime best friend and "Friends" co-star, Courteney Cox. The group was said to be enjoying drinks at the trendy bar.

On February 15, after two-and-a-half years of marriage, Theroux and Aniston announced that they had made the decision to end their relationship a few months prior.

"In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship," Aniston's publicist announced on her behalf.

"Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly," their statement continued. "Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another. "

Like Theroux, Aniston has also been hanging with Cox since the split. Us Weekly reported that on February 13, the two ladies, and three other friends, enjoyed a girls' night out at Sunset Tower Hotel's Tower Bar in West Hollywood.