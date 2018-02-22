Saoirse Ronan is reportedly dating Scottish ballet dancer, plus more celeb love life updates for late February 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives this week, starting with our favorite young starlet: Saoirse Ronan. The Irish Oscar nominee is reportedly dating Scottish ballet dancer Calum Lowden (pictured in 2011), a rising star of the Royal Swedish Ballet whom she met through mutual friends. "It's early days and they have been keeping things low-key, but there was no mistaking the spark between them," a source told The Sun as part of a Feb. 19 report. (Calum's brother is "Dunkirk" actor Jack Lowden.) Now keep reading for more of the biggest celeb love life stories of the week...

RELATED: New celebrity couples of 2017