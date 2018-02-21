There's another royal wedding on the horizon, and it, too, has ties to Hollywood.

Princess Stephanie's son, Louis Ducruet, is engaged to his girlfriend of five years, Marie Chevallier. Louis also happens to be Grace Kelly's grandson.

An official announcement said, "Her Serene Highness Princess Stephanie has the joy to announce her son Louis Ducruet's engagement with Miss Marie Chevallier."

Louis, 25, also shared the news on Instagram.

"Let me introduce you the future madame Ducruet ❤️ she said yes and we are now engaged," he captioned a series of images from the scenic oceanside proposal in Vietnam.

Marie also announced the engagement on social media, writing, "Proud to announce that, I said YES to the love of my life 😍❤😭 @louisducruet I love you so so so much."

Louis is Princess Stephanie's eldest child with her former husband Daniel Ducruet, who was once the princess' bodyguard.

According to reports, Louis and Marie met while attending school in North Carolina at Western Carolina University.

Prior to the engagement, the couple shared multiple selfies from their trip.

Louis has no royal title, but he's 12th in the line of succession to the Monegasque throne.

This wedding, of course, isn't expected to have the fanfare of that other one happening in London on May 19.