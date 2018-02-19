A new report in the U.K.'s The Sun reveals that Liam Payne has consulted with lawyers about how he would handle ending his relationship with Cheryl Cole, his girlfriend and the mother of his 11-month-old son, Bear.

The wealthy couple (he's worth around $75 million, she's worth around $28 million), own a house in Surrey, which is valued at more than $7 million. Dividing their finances is one of the issues Payne reportedly discussed with lawyers.

"Liam has sought some legal advice but he still wants to make it work," a source told the paper of the couple. "It's just sensible to be prepared for all options."

The 24 year old also consulted with lawyers in regards to how they would share Bear, who sources say has been keeping them together, as without him they would have already split.

While the former One Direction member doesn't want to breakup with his love, who is 10 years older, the source said, "he's just being careful."

A source spoke to Daily Mail about the couple, saying, "It's very sad -- they tried very hard to make it work. They're desperate to make a go of it but it's absolutely on the rocks."

Another insider explained the issues, sharing, "The crux of the problem is that Liam has to be away a lot. Cheryl has always understood he would have to work hard and be absent but the reality is that it's not an easy thing to deal with. This relationship is hanging by a thread. Both of them are devastated."

Payne recently revealed during an interview with Capital's Roman Kemp what the couple, who have been together since early 2016, fight about.

"Well, this is the thing -- Cheryl's not really that massively into football but everyone likes to bring up where they're from when this happens," the singer said, explaining that they disagree over which team Bear should root for. Payne roots for West Brom, whereas Cheryl supports Newcastle. "He might have to disappoint some grandparents and make his own choice. He might go and support ice hockey," Payne laughed.