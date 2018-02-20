Fans think that Ed Sheeran may have secretly tied the knot with his fiance, Cherry Seaborn, after he was seen wearing a ring during a performance in England on Monday night.

Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

The band Ed wore on his ring finger appeared to be a wedding band.

Last month, Ed announced that he and his girlfriend of three years had gotten engaged.

"Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx," he captioned an Instagram photo on Jan. 20.

During his latest appearance, Ed, who will perform at the BRIT awards on Feb. 21, didn't speak specifically about his lady or his newest jewelry, but he did speak about domestic bliss.

"I find myself getting really excited about kitchen appliances now. I promise this song isn't about kitchen appliances," he said. He later added, "I can reveal to you here tonight I'll be singing 'Thinking Out Loud' at the BRITs. I'm excited about wearing [glasses]. Can you believe, I've reached a stage in my life where I'm actually excited about my spectacles?"

Ed sees clear when it comes to Cherry though.

In speaking to People magazine last year, he said, "I've known Cherry since I was 11. She worked on Wall Street in New York, and I had like six shows [around New York in 2015]. It was around then, and we reconnected. I went on tour again, and then I went to [Taylor Swift's] 4th of July party. I was texting [Cherry], and she was like, 'I'm in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,' and I was like, 'So am I.' I kinda said to Taylor, 'Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?' The rest is history."