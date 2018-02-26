Last summer, when Chris Pratt split from Anna Faris, the Internet went wild with speculation as to the reason behind the demise of their marriage. Many online muckrakers pointed to Jennifer Lawrence, alleging the two hooked up while they were shooting "Passengers."

Now, months after she was public enemy No. 1 in some people's eyes, J. Law is breaking her silence on the split. While discussing the weirdest false rumors she's ever heard about herself, she mentioned her non-involvement in the Chris-Anna split.

"I never had an affair with Chris Pratt on 'Passengers.' That's a good one," she told KISS on Feb. 26. "I mean they got a divorce like two years later and everybody was like [shouting] Jennifer Lawrence! And I was like what the … what I'm in Montreal two years later."

Chris also denied that he and Jennifer were anything more than costars.

While Anna seems to believe that nothing happened between her ex and J. Law, she said in December in her book, "Unqualified," that she was "hurt" by the speculation and felt "incredibly insecure."

"Before [Jennifer and Chris] met in person, my publicist pulled me aside," she wrote. "'Anna, listen there are going to be paparazzi all over them,' she said. 'There are going to be shots of them laughing together on their way to set. There are going to be stories circulating, and you have to brace yourself for this.'"

She added, "Jennifer and I really are friendly, and she was apologetic even though she didn't need to be because she hadn't done anything wrong."

Of course, Chris isn't the only top star that Jen has been incorrectly linked to. After Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split, there were tabloid reports that they were an item.

"Well this isn't weird. It was super flattering but at one point I was just like 'dating Brad Pitt,'" she said. "We were having like 'secret rendezvous.' You know that was weird."